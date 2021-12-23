NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven officers arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a school threat made in early December.
The threat was made via email towards Aces Mill Road School. According to officers, the email detailed the alleged violence would take place on December 6.
Officers traced the origins of the email and found the suspect was a student. The student was not allowed to return to school.
Police say there were enhanced safety measures put in place at the school on 12/6. Police continued their investigation on 12/21 and a 14-year-old was arrested.
According to police, they were also responding to an Instagram account which was concerning to parents and North Haven school staff.
The account was reportedly like an Instagram account that made direct threats of violence to a neighboring school and was believed to be a “copycat” account.
The account didn’t have any posts, but was causing concern to parents, students and the Board of Education, police say.
Police identified the account was made by a 13-year-old girl. The juvenile was interviewed with her parents.
According to police, they determined criminal charges were not appropriate due to a lack of direct threat to the school. They say that this determination came after the interview and investigation.
North Haven Police say they want to remind everyone that the North Haven Police Department takes threats seriously. They say they will work with the Board of Education and other local partners to identify those responsible and to ensure everyone’s safety.
