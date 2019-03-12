NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in North Haven on Monday.
Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Maureen Munzner.
She was killed when she was walking on the side of Ridge Road near Sunset Road on Monday evening.
Police said the driver fled the scene after the strike.
They said the driver was in a red Ford Fusion.
They later found it and identified the driver; however, they did not publicly release the information.
Police are urging those with information to contact North Haven Police at 203-239-5321
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.