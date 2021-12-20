NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two teens have been charged with larceny following an armed car jacking over the weekend.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Mobil gas station on Washington Avenue.
Police say a woman had recently pulled up to one of the gas pumps when three men got out of a Nissan either Altima or Maxima and approached her.
One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded her vehicle.
As the two vehicles pulled off, the woman ran inside the store and called police.
Police recovered the woman's vehicle after it crashed into another vehicle on the highway in Fairfield as it was trying to elude police.
A thirteen and sixteen-year-old were subsequently arrested on various charges.
Investigators are still searching for the either Nissan or Altima, which is believed to be a mid-2010's model and was last seen fleeing the gas station onto I-91 South.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in either his late teens or early twenties.
Anyone who may have witnessed or believes to have information about this incident is asked to contact Officer O’Keeffe. Callers can remain anonymous.
The investigation remains ongoing.
