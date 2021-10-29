NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in North Haven are on the hunt for people who have stolen nearly 20 street signs across town.
Officials say they are spending resources on the investigation instead of managing other issues.
For the past month, residents have noticed something missing on their street, but as you drive across town the problem is widespread.
From Katie Lane to Carriage Drive, nearly 20 street signs were unscrewed from their stand and are nowhere to be found, officials said.
“I think it could be a hazard if emergency responders are looking for people’s houses or you know other than that it can probably be an inconvenience,” said Ken Gentile, a North Haven resident.
An inconvenience the first selectman says is costing money because the signs have to be replaced, and officers have to switch their focus
“So we have police officers tied up on what we would say is a nuisance for us to do, but we have to do it,” said North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda. “So someone steals signs, it takes resources away from the police department when they could be doing something else to protect the citizens in our town.”
So far no suspects or videos of the criminals, and police say the first reports from residents came in early this month.
Now the town has ordered replacements, but Freda says they won't go up until after Halloween.
“Unfortunately, able to be taken with a single tool we think. So we are working on a mechanism that increases the structural integrity of the signs that will make it virtually impossible for someone to take those street signs,” he said.
Police are asking anyone with information or home security videos of who stole these street signs to call the North Haven Police Department.
