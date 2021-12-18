NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - North Haven Police are looking for three dark skinned males accused of an attempted robbery or carjacking.
On Dec. 18, around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a Mobile Gas station at 276 Washington Ave for a report of an armed robbery or carjacking.
When officers arrived, a female victim told them that she was approached by three dark skinned males in their late teens or early 20s.
She said one approached her with a handgun and demanded her car.
She fled into the store and called the police.
The males were in a mid-2010s Altima or Maxima.
They were last seen on I-91 south.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or believes to have information about this incident is asked to contact officer O’Keeffe. Callers can remain anonymous.
