NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven Police is working to identify an individual who entered several unlocked vehicles on Hartford Turnpike early Thursday morning.
The individual is seen on surveillance footage opening a car door.
Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact North Haven Police.
North Haven Police can be reached at 203-239-5321.
(1) comment
13/90 big surprise
