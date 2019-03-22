North Haven car break-in suspect

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven Police is working to identify an individual who entered several unlocked vehicles on Hartford Turnpike early Thursday morning.

The individual is seen on surveillance footage opening a car door. 

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact North Haven Police.

North Haven Police can be reached at 203-239-5321.

mjjcbear
mjjcbear

13/90 big surprise

