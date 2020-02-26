NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of Apple products on Wednesday.
North Haven police said around 1:25 p.m. a man stolen five Apple Watch’s valued at $429 each for a total of $2,145.
The man is described as 6’1” tall, 260 pounds, wearing a blue jacket, black cap, wearing glasses and has a beard. Police said he is a repeat offender.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact North Haven police.
