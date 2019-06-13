NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in North Haven need help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
They released a surveillance picture of the suspect on Thursday.
They said he may be involved in a number of shoplifting incidents at Home Depot and other businesses.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact North Haven police at 203-239-1616 extension 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.