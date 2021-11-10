NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A gas leak prompted some evacuations in North Haven on Wednesday afternoon, and it impacted school buses.
The leak was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 100-block of Elm Street.
Fire officials say gas crews were working on a high pressure line at the time when either a valve or cap unexpectedly came off.
Roads in the area were blocked off as crews worked to fix the leak.
Fire officials said they checked the gas readings at about a dozen homes. Less than a dozen of those residences were evacuated.
School buses in the area were also diverted.
The leak happened in front of a public works station on Elm Street, officials said.
No one was injured.
Residents were allowed back inside their homes later in the afternoon and crews officially cleared the scene around 7:30 p.m.
