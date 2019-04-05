Barn in North Haven catches fire.

A barn caught fire in North Haven Friday afternoon. Fire officials are now investigating the cause (Contributed). 

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Warner Road in North Haven was closed while crews battled a barn fire on Friday.

Just before 5 p.m., police said Warner Road was shut down from Juniper Drive to Half Mile Road.

The fire broke out in a vacant barn located at 95 Warner Rd. and crews were able to extinguish it by just before 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

