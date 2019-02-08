NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A North Haven High School student is facing charges after allegedly posting a threat on social media.
Police said the post was made 30 days ago, but it was found recently.
According to police, the statement referenced “shooting up” the school.
The teen who is facing charges did not have access to firearms.
Police said there is no threat to the school.
