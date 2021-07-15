NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - North Haven's Board of Education voted to retire the district's Indians mascot.

The district had been grappling with the controversial mascot decision for years.

Superintendent Patrick Stirk confirmed the retirement to Channel 3.

Stirk said the decision came down on Wednesday night during a meeting.

The motion stated:

The Board of Education hereby moves to retire the use of the Indian Mascot name, effective Wednesday, July 14, 2021. In pursuit of a new mascot and/or imagery, the Board further moves to review its options to seek tribal consent, in accordance with Public Act 21-2, in an effort to find a mascot name and/or imagery that honors and preserves North Haven’s traditions and history.

Funding restrictions announced for high schools with 'offensive Native American nicknames or mascots' High schools may have some funding withheld if they don't change nicknames or mascots deemed offensive to the state's Native American tribes.

School districts around the state have been pressured to drop Native American-themed mascots.

As part of an implementer bill in the state budget, the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan tribes could restrict funding they provide to school districts that elect to keep such mascots.

The names in question include Redmen, Red Raiders, Indians, Warriors, Chiefs, Chieftains and others.

The Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan tribes provide more than $50 million in funding every year for cities and towns.