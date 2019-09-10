ESSEX, CT (WFSB) -- Santa Claus is coming to town!
The famous Essex holiday train is gearing up for the busy holiday season, and ticket sales have already soared.
The full-car tickets for the North Pole Express went on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
By 3 p.m., first-class full cars sold out for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Last year, Santa Claus greeted 90,000 guests.
“This year we’re adding an extra train set. We have three steam engines and three full train sets running this year at Christmas time," said Kevin Dodd, president of Essex Valley Railroad.
It takes a small army 75 to 100 people per night to get passengers safely to the “north pole” and back.
Machinists and crews start in January, getting the old steam engines and parlor cars ready for the railroad’s biggest attraction.
“The kids, the families coming here. It's a time when they put down the cell phones eventually and pay attention to what’s going on around them. They pay attention to each other," Dodd said.
Remaining first-class individual tickets will go on sale Wednesday, and remaining coach-class individual tickets will be on sale on Thursday.
Officials say because so many people are calling in, they're reminding parents to keep calm, as there could be a wait on the phone.
Folks are also reminded to have credit card information ready, and have multiple dates and times in mind for tickets.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.