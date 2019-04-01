NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A father from North Stonington could turn an impromptu performance into stardom.
A clip of Justin Gigliello singing off the cuff at Disney has been shared nearly 5 million times.
In his everyday life, he's an inspector who is also a volunteer firefighter and an occasional wedding singer.
Channel 3 spoke with him on Monday and he's optimistic about the future.
A video of Gigliello singing Ave Maria at the Grand Floridian at Disney World has been seen by millions.
His daughter asked the piano player if her dad could perform.
Gigliello posted it on Facebook and was amazed at the response.
“I’ve never seen it before it kept getting shared and shared and it just blew up,” said Gigliello.
At last check it had been picked up by USA Today, Time Magazine and he even got a response from the President of Disney, Robert Iger.
So, could Gigliello be discovered and go big time?
“I just have to do what I do, taking a day at a time whatever happens know hopefully who knows,” said Gigliello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.