NORTH STONINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department needs to replace their aging communications system, and Hero-Fund U.S.A. is coming to their rescue.
In the firefighting community, equipment and technology changes rapidly. But here in North Stonington their communication system is old, about 20 years old.
Only one fire station serves North Stonington.
Fire Chief Charles Steinhart explained North Stonington is one of the larger towns in Connecticut, covering 55 square miles, with one antiquated radio tower.
“We can talk from our portable to our radio tower. I’m in a good position where I am now. This is a direct link, I key it up it turns green it shows I’m actually connected to the tower,” said Steinhart.
Here are weak spots in town, where firefighters aren’t connected.
Such as on the southeast corner near i-95 and the Rhode Island border, and the west side near Lantern Hill.
“This may be a lag of 2-3 seconds max to get it out but that’s a lot of equipment that it has to run thru to get to my dispatch,” said Steinhart.
In order to upgrade the system...North Stonington is subsidizing half the $27,000 cost and working with Hero-Fund U.S.A. to help fund the other half.
“Our mission is to make sure that the first responders have everything they need so they get to go home to their loved ones after they're done protecting and, and helping our friends and neighbors and our families and things,” Darrell Smith with Hero Fund U.S.A. said. “$27,000 is a pretty big request for us right now. And we are hopeful that we can raise at least our half of that request and uh, and anything over that, we will dedicate toward helping them get that equipment beyond our half of the request.”
North Stonington First Selectman Mike Urgo said the radio systems are so old they couldn’t get parts anymore. “So we need to make sure our emergency responders are going into a burning building or wherever it is their heading can properly communicate.”
With a new fire headquarters and apparatus in place, town leaders said they’re working together so hopefully in 3-5 years they’ll have 100% clear radio coverage in town.
