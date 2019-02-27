NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A fire destroyed a two-and-a-half story storage barn in North Stonington on Wednesday morning.
Emergency Management told Channel 3 the barn is located at 254 Pendleton Hill Rd.
Local volunteer firefighters received mutual aid from surrounding communities and nearby Rhode Island to fight the fire, according to the local fire marshal.
The area doesn't have fire hydrants, so the additional support was needed.
Water had to be taken from a pond nearby, while tankers brought water to the scene, according to the local fire marshal.
The building was being used for storage, according to homeowner Steve Lenihan.
"It's just an insurance thing, so now you know its in their hands," Lenihan said. "Nobody got hurt. Everybody has a place to sleep tonight."
No one was injured, according to the fire marshal, but there was so much damage, they likely won't be able to determine the cause of the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.