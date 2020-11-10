WINDSOR LOCKS/EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor-trailer crash shut down both sides of I-91 between Windsor Locks and East Windsor on Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., the Windsor Locks Fire Dept. said the highway was closed in both directions between exits 42 and 44.
91 closed in both directions between exits 42 and 44. Rolled over tractor trailer fully involved in fire. @WLFD @WHPFire— Windsor Locks FD (@WLFD) November 10, 2020
The tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
That's when it rolled over and caught fire.
The southbound side of the highway has reopened, but the northbound side was still closed as of 4 p.m.
There is no word on any injuries at this point, or if other vehicles were involved.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
