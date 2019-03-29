HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's largest fishing and hunting show kicks off just in time for spring's outdoor season.
The 22nd annual Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show is happening this weekend at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.
Channel 3 broadcasted a preview of the event on Friday.
The show runs from noon on Friday through 8 p.m.
Saturday, it's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday is also the show's "Vets Appreciation Day," which means it is free for the first 200 veterans with a veteran's ID.
Sunday, the show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.
For more information, head to the Northeast Fishing and Hunting Show's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.