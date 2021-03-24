(WFSB) – If you need a ride to your vaccine appointment, the Northeastern Connecticut Transit District can help.
Door to door service is available in 11 different towns for people ages 60 and older.
For people living in Brooklyn, Killingly, Putnam, and Thompson, there is no age limit to book a ride.
To book a ride, you have to have a scheduled vaccination appointment.
If you would like to book a ride, call 860-774-3902.
