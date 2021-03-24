BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) -- The Northeastern Connecticut Transit District is offering rides to residents in some communities to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Rides are being offered to residents over 60 who live in Brooklyn, Canterbury, Eastford, Hampton, Killingly, Plainfield, Pomfret, Putnam, Sterling, Thompson, Woodstock.
Those who are under 60 and are eligible for the vaccine and live in Brooklyn, Killingly, Putnam, and Thompson can book a ride by calling 860-774-3902.
In order to use this service, residents must register for a vaccine through their healthcare provide or by calling 877-918-2224 or clicking here.
Once an appointment is scheduled, you can call the Northeastern Connecticut Transit District at 860-774-3902 to schedule a ride.
For additional details on this service, call 860-774-3902, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.