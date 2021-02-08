SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that the Dept. of Correction plans to close prison by summer of 2021.
The Dept. of Correction said that due to the significant drop in the state’s incarcerated population, it will close Norther Correctional Institution in Somers by July 1, 2021.
The state’s incarcerated population decreased by approximately 3,300 over the last ten months. Currently, there are 65 inmates house at Northern.
The facility’s population has not been over 100 people since July 10, 2020 and its peak was 510 inmates in 2003.
Lamont said closing the facility will save the state approximately $12.6 million in annual operating costs.
“New prison admissions in Connecticut have declined significantly over the last decade, and the incarcerated population is currently at a 32-year low. This is even as violent, high-risk inmates are serving more of their original sentences than ever before,” Governor Lamont said. “Spending millions of dollars annually to operate facilities for a population that continues to get smaller and smaller is not a good use of resources, especially as we work to reduce the cost structure of state government. I applaud the ongoing work of all the correctional professionals at the Department of Correction, who keep our facilities safe and secure.”
The closure of the facility will not result in any layoff of the facility’s 175 correctional professionals.
The Dept. of Correction will work with the staff in the coming months to move them to other facilities.
The current 65 inmates at Norther will be relocated to appropriate facilities within the state’s system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.