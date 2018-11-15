TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - With several inches of snow on the way, people in Litchfield County got out to the store before hunkering down in their homes tonight.
No matter how many inches of snow we get, people in the northern part of the state are ready for the snow season.
Outside trucks dumped salt in the lot and inside people were buzzing at the checkout line.
“I have gloves, two shovels, and a doormat for outside,” said Judith Ehrman.
Shovels, hats, gloves, snow scrapers, ice melt, and anything else related to snow is front and center at the Ocean State Job Lot in Torrington.
“Yeah, there’s definitely a rush on that first snow storm and it amazes me just how many people not have a shovel from the year before and they’re in getting another one,” said Tom Brown, manager at Ocean State Job Lot.
For those who have done snow storms once or twice, the essentials back at home are ready too.
“I got snow tires and it’s all wheel drive so getting it ready to move early to get ahead of the storm,” said Arthur Fisch.
