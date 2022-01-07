VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker reported snow-covered roads across the state.
In Vernon, Channel 3's crews reported covered roads well into the 10 a.m. hour on Friday.
By noon, however, traffic on the main roads such as Route 83 returned to normal.
The Early Warning Weather Tracker traveled along Interstate 84 in the Manchester area shortly after 6 a.m.
Winter Storm Alfie dropped several inches of snow by that point. No blacktop was visible.
Drivers were urged to take it slow.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
