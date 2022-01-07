Route 83 in Vernon looked mostly clear at noon following the snow from Winter Storm Alfie.

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker reported snow-covered roads across the state.

In Vernon, Channel 3's crews reported covered roads well into the 10 a.m. hour on Friday.

By noon, however, traffic on the main roads such as Route 83 returned to normal.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker traveled along Interstate 84 in the Manchester area shortly after 6 a.m.

Winter Storm Alfie dropped several inches of snow by that point. No blacktop was visible.

Drivers were urged to take it slow.

Roads in Vernon remained snow-covered late Friday morning.

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker said conditions improved in Union on I-84 later Friday morning.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker showed improving conditions in the Manchester, Vernon area of I-84 on Friday morning.

The Early Warning Weather tracker reported a snow-covered I-84 in the Manchester area on Friday morning.

