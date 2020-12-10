(WFSB) -- A clear Thursday night sky may allow for the Northern Lights to be seen in Connecticut.
The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued geomagnetic storm watches for Dec. 9 – 11.
"A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth," the Space Weather Prediction Center explained.
Geomagnetic Storm Watches in effect Dec 9 - 11, 2020, due to anticipated CME effects. The CME occurred on December 7th, and was associated with a C7 flare from Region 2790. For the full story visit https://t.co/mzq8JTer8q @NWS pic.twitter.com/EKOKtiyz3e— NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 8, 2020
According to an article published by online media website Thrillist, “the brief period of a G3 storm watch (a strong watch level) could mean that the northern lights will be seen relatively far south in the continental United States," including as far south as Connecticut.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday night will offer a better chance than Wednesday night to see the lights, due to a clearer sky.
To better your chances of seeing the lights, head to a dark area, away from light pollution. Also, look in the northern direction.
Read more about Geomagnetic Storms by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.