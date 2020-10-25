NORTHFORD, CT (WFSB) - As coronavirus cases across the state continue to rise, one local ice rink has made the decision to temporarily close down.
Bill Maniscalco, general manager of the Northford Ice Pavilion, made the announcement on Sunday.
The decision comes after the state of Massachusetts recently ordered that all ice rinks in the state be temporarily shut down.
Maniscalco says that the decision was in collaboration with the local health department.
All events will be put on hold starting Monday.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this might cause your organization but we have been advised this would be the best course of action under the current circumstances," Maniscalco said in a statement.
Maniscalco hopes that the rink will reopen Thursday afternoon after having an additional consultation with the local health department about the best of course of action.
