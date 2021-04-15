TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- People in the northwest corner are gearing up for potential snow on Friday.
The rain picked up on Thursday afternoon in the Torrington area, and many people said they’d rather deal with rain than April snow.
“I think it’s insane. I was out the other day in shorts and tomorrow I’m going to look for my boots,” said Eileen Geoghegan, of Torrington.
While residents are bracing for snow, restaurants are doing the same.
Bachi’s Restaurant opened their patio in March. But Mother Nature might stop people from dining outside on Friday.
“We know it could get really slick, especially up here in Litchfield County,” said General Manager Jennifer Brewer.
She went on to say their staff is bringing out their snow supplies to quickly clear any snow from their patio for the weekend.
“We have our shovels, we have our ice melt, and we have lots of people who will be out here stomping it down, so we’re excited. It’ll be a quick hit and then the sun will be back out,” Brewer said.
Luckily, this April snow doesn’t look like it’ll stick around too long, with 60-degree weather back on tap for next week.
“We’re all waiting patiently. We’ve been waiting patiently for this whole year for a lot of things and Spring would be awesome. Totally awesome,” Geoghegan said.
A local plant nursery in Torrington also advised people to bring some plants inside Thursday night.
For those who already started their garden, they might need to cover some plants, or they could be damaged by the snow.
