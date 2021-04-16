TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Rain turned into a spring snow Friday morning for people in northwestern Connecticut.
In Torrington, snowflakes came down steady, but the snow was not sticking as of 5:30 a.m.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Rain will turn to accumulating snow for some
Channel 3 was on East Main Street where the roads were simply wet.
The northwest portion of the state could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow.
Temperatures also dropped into the 30s.
There are a lot of mixed feelings over the weather.
Many people who were enjoying the warmer weather earlier this week weren’t too thrilled about seeing snow in the forecast.
Folks here the Torrington area said they are used to the hilly terrain and conditions getting a bit slick when it snows there.
They know to take it slow if they must head out on the roads.
Many people Channel 3 spoke with said they know this is New England, but they are ready for warmer, spring like temperatures.
“We’re all waiting patiently,” said Eileen Geoghegan of Torrington. “We’ve been waiting patiently for this whole year for a lot of things and spring would be awesome. Totally awesome.”
Anyone with plants outside may want to bring them inside.
The good news is that temperatures should be back in the 60s this weekend.
