TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northwestern Connecticut received the most snow from Monday's storm.
Precipitation changed from snow to rain with perhaps some freezing rain in between.
Road conditions deteriorated overnight.
While not all roads received a lot of snow, some slippery conditions were reported. Many had a healthy layer of slush before plows were able to get to them.
Drivers were urged to give themselves extra time and space between vehicles.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
