(WFSB) - Northwestern Regional School District No. 7 is preparing to welcome back students from Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk.
Superintendent Judith Palmer spoke with Channel 3 about her district's preparations.
Palmer's letter to the district on Monday said masks will be required for all pre-k through 12th grade students, staff and visitors in school buildings.
Classrooms will be set up with 3 feet of spacing between students.
Normal use of common areas such as the cafeteria, gymnasium and hallways will resume; however, the cafeteria will operate at reduced capacity for at least the beginning of the school year.
More on the district's plan can be read here.
The first day of school for students is Aug. 30.
