NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Norwalk Community College has closed for cleaning due to coronavirus concerns.
The college made the announcement on Wednesday.
RELATED: Gov. declares public health emergency due to corona virus
It said it closed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain that way through Sunday, March 15.
Officials said that will allow the deep cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms and offices.
College offices are expected to reopen on Monday, March 16.
Classes will then resume after spring break on Monday, March 23.
More information can be found on the college's website here.
