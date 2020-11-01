NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - An elementary school in Norwalk is opting to go with distance learning temporarily after seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.
School officials made the announcement over the weekend.
Jefferson Elementary will transition to remote learning starting Monday, November 2 after at least two confirmed COVID cases.
Students and staff members will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, November 11.
Just on Saturday, city officials reported an additional 47 new cases, just one day after the city reported 67 new positive COVID cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.