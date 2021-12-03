Norwalk lock down

Norwalk High School was locked down on Dec. 3 while police investigated a threat.

 Norwalk police

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Norwalk High School is in lockdown while police investigate a threat.

Police said a large contingent of officers were on the scene Friday afternoon.

Multiple officers were said to be with staff and students inside of the school.

"Everybody is safe," police said on social media. "The school is in lockdown."

Police said they will post updates as warranted.

 

