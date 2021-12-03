NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Norwalk High School is in lockdown while police investigate a threat.
Police said a large contingent of officers were on the scene Friday afternoon.
Multiple officers were said to be with staff and students inside of the school.
Large contingent of Norwalk Police Officers on scene at Norwalk High School actively investigating a threat. Multiple officers are with staff and students inside the school. Everybody is safe. The school is in lockdown. Updates to follow @Norwalk_CT @NorwalkPS pic.twitter.com/nUICOWsnoA— Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) December 3, 2021
"Everybody is safe," police said on social media. "The school is in lockdown."
Police said they will post updates as warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.