Norwalk man arrested after single car accident

PRESTON, CT (WFSB) – On December 12. At around 5:00 a.m., Connecticut State Troopers and Montville Police were dispatched to the intersection of RT 12 and RT 2A for a single car accident.
When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they saw the driver, a Norwalk man, had handgun.
The driver then began to walk away from the accident, towards the woods.
A Montville Police Officer arrived on scene.
As he exited his cruiser the driver pointed his gun at the Officer.
The Officer drew his gun, and the driver ran deeper into the woods.
The Officer then sent his K9 into the woods after the driver.
The Police K9 grabbed the driver.
The driver punched the K9 several times and gouged at the K9’s eyes.
A Taser was deployed, and the driver was placed into custody.
During a search of the car and the surrounding area, a loaded high-capacity magazine, a .38 Special Revolver, and a Glock 9mm were found.
Both the .38 Special Revolver and the Glock 9mm were stolen out of Bridgeport.
The driver had bail set at $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.