NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Norwalk Police arrested a man after a home invasion on October 9. Early on October 9 a Norwalk resident woke to their child screaming. Then the resident saw the suspect run through the house and out the front door. The resident then called Norwalk Police.
The suspect entered the house, assaulted the child, and then fled. When police showed up, they found the child, terrified, shaken and injured. The child was sent to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Ilmer Rivera - Zuniga, 22, for the home invasion. He was officially charged with home invasion, kidnapping, assault, strangulation, and attempt at aggravated sex assault of a minor.
His bond is currently set at $1,000,000.
