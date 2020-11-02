NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after he was caught having sex with her an underage person.
Joan Chacau-Diaz, 27, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
According to police, they responded to a home on Oct. 29 after receiving a complaint.
A woman called them to report that she arrived home early from work and heard the sexual assault taking place.
Detectives investigated and applied for an arrest warrant.
Chacua-Diaz turned himself in on Sunday.
His bond was set at $100,000.
