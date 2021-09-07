NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Norwalk man has died after drowning in Candlewood Lake on Monday.
Just after 5 p.m., officers were called to the Candlewood Shores Community Beach where a 6-year-old male and 10-year-old female were having trouble swimming.
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said the father of the 6-year-old, identified as a 26-year-old man from Norwalk, had tried helping the children, along with other family members.
The children were brought to shore safely, while another family member recovered the dad, who had succumbed to the water.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not yet been released.
Police said the children were also transported to the hospital where they were treated and released.
