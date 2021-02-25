NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A Norwalk municipal employee has been charged with forgery following an investigation.
Police filed an arrest warrant following a three-month long investigation regarding submitted vendor bids.
Norwalk police said 70-year-old William Howard was a seasonal employee with the City of Norwalk. In late 2020, bid dating back to at least 2007 were noticed to have discrepancies in documents and receipts.
When these discrepancies were notices, the staff at the Recreation and Parks Department notified the Norwalk Police Department.
The police department said due to the statute of limitations, investigators were able to proceed with charges for incidents that occurred within the last five years.
On Thursday, Howard turned himself into the Norwalk Police Department charging him with 32 counts of forgery in the second degree. “These allegations represent a severe breach of the public’s trust and are in no way indicative of the overall workforce of the City of Norwalk. Modernizing and professionalizing City Hall applaud the efforts of our staff in Recreation and Parks for taking immediate action and contacting the Norwalk Police Department as soon as they noticed something wasn’t right”, said Mayor Harry Rilling.
Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information was released at this time.
