NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Detectives in Norwalk arrested a man for a murder that happened earlier this month.
Police said 29-year-old Sheldon Frierson was arrested at the Norwalk Courthouse on Friday morning.
He's accused of killing 29-year-old Michael Moody on Aug. 8.
Police received a report that a man had been stabbed around 1 a.m. that morning.
It happened in an apartment on Fairfield Avenue.
Moody succumbed to the injuries at Norwalk Hospital, police said.
Frierson was identified as a person of interest in the case.
He was arrested and initially charged with violation of a protective order. The victim of the violation was another person at the scene.
Frierson has been in custody ever since.
He was charged Friday with murder and scheduled to face a judge again on the same day.
His bond was set at $1 million.
