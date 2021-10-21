NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Norwalk Police Department increased their fines for distracted driving to keep people focused on the road. According to the police, “Texting and driving is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving.”
For the first offense, you will now be fined $200, as opposed to $150.
For the second offense, $375. Originally it was $300.
For the third offense, $625.
“Over the past decade distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads. At any given moment across America, 660,000 drivers are using or manipulation electronic devices while driving,” says Norwalk Police in a statement. They continue, “In Connecticut in 2020, there were nearly 5,000 crashes due to distracted driving.”
This fine increase is not unique to Norwalk. This is something that is happening in more than 50 state and local law enforcement agencies.
This week to October 31, 2021, Norwalk Police are adding patrols specifically to stop distracted drivers.
“We urge all of our drivers to put the safety of everyone sharing the roadway first: never use an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. The consequence may be tougher fines, or worse,” says Norwalk Police.
