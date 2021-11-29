NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – On September 21, around 1:36 p.m. Norwalk Police patrol officers were dispatched to Fairfield County Bank at 121 New Canaan Avenue a hold-up alarm was pushed.
Officers arrived on the scene and determined a robbery occurred.
The suspect was a man wearing a hard hat, sunglasses, and a mask resembling a tiger’s mouth. He passed a note to the teller demanding cash and stating he was armed.
The man did not show the weapon but manipulated his backpack as if he was armed.
The man took money from tellers and ran from the scene in a white Hyundai with no license plates.
The investigation was turned over to the Detective Bureau. Detective Sura, the lead investigator on the case, identified the suspect as Eliezer Negron of Bridgeport. Detectives secured a warrant for Negron’s arrest.
Earlier today, detectives met with Negron at the State of Connecticut Probation Department in Bridgeport where he was arrested without incident.
Negron was then transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters.
He was charged with robbery in the first degree.
Negron is currently being held on $750,000 bond.
