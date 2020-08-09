NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual that used a stolen credit card.
Police say the individual used the stolen card at Walmart in Norwalk on August 2 around 1:45 p.m.
The credit card was stolen during a motor vehicle burglary on Gregory Boulevard August 2, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindsey Taylor at 203-854-3183 or ltaylor@norwalkct.org.
