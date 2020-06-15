NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk are investigating a deadly crash.
It happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Sunset Hill Avenue on Monday morning.
Police said they found that the driver of a car struck a tree. They reported heavy damage.
The Norwalk Fire Department also responded to the scene and extricated the driver.
The driver was the only person inside.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
An identity has not been released.
Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Norwalk police at 203-854-3035.
