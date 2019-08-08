NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a Norwalk stabbing early Thursday morning.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Moody of Norwalk.
A person of interest has been identified in the case, police said. However, the person's identity has not been released.
According to investigators, the stabbing happened on Fairfield Avenue just before 1 a.m.
The victim was found in an apartment.
Moody was taken to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation into Moody's murder remains active, police said.
