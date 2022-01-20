NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Police in Norwalk are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday morning.
Police say they received a 911 call reporting a disturbance involving a man and a woman on Nelson Avenue around 11:52 a.m.
Officers found a deceased man at the residence with gunshot wounds, police said.
The identity of the victim has not been released yet.
Patrol Division Officers detained a person of interest at the scene, later identified as 61-year-old Ellen Wink.
Wink was later charged with murder in connection with the man's death.
Investigators learned that Wink was a nearby neighbor of the victim's.
She is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court in early February.
Police say the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Norwalk Police Detectives at 203-854-3011.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at norwalkpd.com or by texting "NORWALKPD" to TIP411 (847411).
