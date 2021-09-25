NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - A woman that went missing over the weekend has been found.
The 59-year-old Norwalk resident was last seen around 10 Saturday morning.
Police say she was found around 9:30 Sunday morning.
It is unclear if she was injured.
Norwalk Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.