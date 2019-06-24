NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - An 82-year-old woman was found safe after being reported missing in Norwalk on Monday.
Police said Marie Pollas had last been seen in the Spring Hill Avenue area of Norwalk, but has ties to Stamford.
There was also concern as she has a medical condition.
She was reported missing around 10 a.m. and was found safe by a little after noon.
