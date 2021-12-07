NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking for the people that stole an ATM over the weekend.
Police say the ATM was taken around 1:20 Sunday morning from the Citgo gas station on Main Avenue.
Further details regarding the theft weren't immediately available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at at 203-854-3183 or by email at ltaylor@norwalkct.org.
