NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Two people are in custody after a shooting Friday in Norwalk.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. at the King Kennedy Homes apartment building on Chestnut Street.
Police say a person had been shot twice in the leg and was taken to Norwalk Hospital for additional treatment.
While officers were responding to the apartment building, investigators saw a vehicle flee the area at a high rate of speed.
Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it ended up crashing not too far from the original scene.
The two suspects subsequently hopped out of the vehicle and took off on-foot, only to be apprehended by police a short time later.
A loaded Glock handgun with an extended capacity magazine was found inside the vehicle.
A list of charges weren't immediately available.
Police noted that at least one of the suspects was a juvenile.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Norwalk Police.
