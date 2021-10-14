NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Norwalk police said a report of shots fired at the Roton School on Thursday was a hoax.
Police said they received a call just before 3 p.m. saying shots were being fired at the school. Multiple officers immediately responded.
The first officers on the scene were immediately able to determine that no such incident had occurred and everyone was safe.
Police have since been able to identify those responsible for making the call, however, they did not provide their names and its unknown, what if any charges they will face.
Norwalk police said the case is still under investigation.
