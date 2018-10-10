NORWALK (WFSB) - Norwalk police detectives are investigating a robbery at the Cybernet Office on Ely Avenue.
According to police, a suspect entered the store on October 9 and insinuated that he had a gun while demanding money.
The male suspect is described as a Hispanic man, having medium skin tone. Police said he was clean shaven and was wearing a blue and red New York Giants fitted hat. The man was also wearing a black jacket, white Tommy Hilfiger shirt, light colored jeans and tan boots.
Police said the suspect fled in a red Ford Taurus with Connecticut plates that start with the letter AA.
Anyone with information or that can identify the suspect is asked to call Norwalk police at 203-854-3039.
